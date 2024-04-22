BJP secretary among Three Booked in Rs 2 Crore Cash Found in a Car in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A case has been registered against three people in connection with the Rs 2 crore cash found in a car during vehicle checking at Cottonpete Police Station limits. The case has been transferred to the Income Tax Department. The IT department has expedited the investigation into the confiscation of money.

An FIR has been registered against Venkatesh Prasad, Gangadhar for transporting the money and state BJP secretary Lokesh Ambekal, following a complaint filed by Election Officer Ravi Asoothi after a police officer found Rs 2 crore in a car during an inspection in Cottonpete Police Station on Saturday. The IT officials seized the money on receiving the information and issued notices to the two accused for further investigation.

On March 27, Rs 5 crore was withdrawn from Kodandarampur Canara Bank, out of which Rs 2 crore was meant for the distribution among booth-level workers of Mysore-Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituencies, the accused admitted in the preliminary investigation.

In the case, they found a letter in which there was a reference to money being transported through Venkatesh to distribute among the booth-level workers of the above Lok Sabha constituencies, the election officials stated in the complaint.

