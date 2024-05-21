MCC Violation: EC Debars Abhijit Gangopadhyay from Campaigning for 24-Hours

Kolkata (West Bengal): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has censured former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. The BJP candidate has been barred from campaigning for 24-hours, beginning 5PM today, May 21.

In a strongly worded order, the ECI has said, "The Commission strictly warns Abhijit Gangopadhyay to remain careful in his public utterances during the currency of Model Code of Conduct."

Tamluk goes to the polls on May 25 in the sixth phase of polling in the state. The Commission on Friday last had issued a show-cause to Abhijit for his “improper, injudicious and undignified” remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The former High Court judge had replied to the show-cause notice, on Monday, May 20.

The comments of Abhijit Gangopadhyay triggered a war of words between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The TMC approached the ECI with a formal complaint against Gangopadhyay in connection with a speech he made while addressing a rally in Haldia's Chaitanyapur area on May 15. The ruling party of Bengal claimed that comments reflected the "misogynist mindset of the BJP."

The TMC had sought a complete ban on Gangopadhyay from holding or attending any public rally or meeting and permission to initiate criminal proceedings against him.

In its order, the ECI has also directed BJP chief JP Nadda to issue advisory to all party candidates to prevent lapses during campaign. "Abhijit Gangopadhyay has committed the same type of violation to a worse degree. This is deemed as a grave failure to enforce one of the most basic conducts in election campaign, even after clear directions from the Commission," the poll body stated in its order stated.