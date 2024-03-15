Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Grants Permission to PM Modi's Roadshow in Coimbatore

The BJP state unit on Friday approached the Madras High Court, challenging a police order denying permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's road show in Coimbatore on March 18. After hearing the BJP and the state government, Justcice N Anand Venkatesh listed the case for orders on Friday evening. Police say the roadshow will disrupt the exam schedule of students.

As sought by the Bhartiya Janata Party's state unit, the Madras High Court granted permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's road show in Coimbatore on March 18. The petition challenged a police order denying permission came up for hearing before justice N Anand Venkatesh, who heard both sides before passing orders in favour of the BJP.

Chennai: The BJP state unit managed to get the nod of the Madras High Court in a petition challenging a police order denying permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's road show in Coimbatore on March 18.

After hearing both sides, Justice N Anand Venkatesh who listed it for orders by 4.30 pm on Friday, granted permission for the rally and directed the police to comply with the request from the saffron party.

Earlier, police had denied permission to the four km road show, citing security reasons and the ongoing public exam.

Sources said the police have cited multiple issues for denying permission to hold a roadshow by Modi.

The police have cited that the state has already released its examination timetable. It showed that the Board Exams have been scheduled on March 18 and 19. "Such a long roadshow will have an adverse impact on the students who are preparing for the Board exams," a senior police official said.

As per the police, PM Modi is a protectee of the Special Protection Group (SPG), which is an elite force and enjoys the Z+ security cover.

The proposed roadshow stretch of four km will require sanitisation by the Bomb Detection and Defusal Squad (BDDS). It would be nearly impossible to search everyone who gathers on either side of the road. The same was conveyed to the SPG officials.

Further, the cops have pointed out how the district has communally sensitive and how the city is under the scanner of the National Investigation Agency which is pursuing cases like "cylinder blast". The police also brought on record that "Historically, no permission had been granted any political leader to hold a roadshow." The permission therefore, has been denied on the grounds of law and order.

