DMK-Congress Full of Scams: PM Modi Targets Opposition in Kanniyakumari

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 29 minutes ago

Updated : 10 minutes ago

As part of the BJP’s southern push for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi addresses a public rally in Kanniyakumari.

Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu): Just weeks ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his campaign in South India by addressing a public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari on Friday. During the public rally, PM Modi said, "BJP's performance in Tamil Nadu this time will shatter the arrogance of the DMK-Congress INDI alliance."

