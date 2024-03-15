"NDA to Win Big in Tamil Nadu": AMMK's Dhinakaran Makes Big Claim

Chennai: In a big claim, the general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK), TTV Dhinakaran, on Thursday said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will score a big win in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai on Thursday, the general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK), also voiced confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi returning for a third straight term in office at the Centre.

Dhinakaran's AMMK had recently announced a tie-up with the NDA ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. "We all know PM Narendra Modi is going to return for a third term in office with a huge majority. In Tamil Nadu, the NDA will give him a significant majority by winning many constituencies," the AMMK chief said.

Speaking to media persons earlier, on March 11, Dhinakaran said, "We had a phone conversation with Union Ministers (VK Singh and Kishan Reddy) via TN BJP state president Annamalai. The talks were smooth and fruitful. We have resolved to support the NDA. Unfortunately, I was out of town because of which the conversation happened over the phone."

"We, Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam (AMMK), are going to ally with the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We have assured unconditional support to the BJP alliance," Dhinakaran said. "It is necessary for the country that the BJP continues with the vision of development for the people," the AMMK chief added.

The AMMK general secretary stated further that his party will continue to raise its voice for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu and protect the rights of the state. "At the same time, we will also not hesitate to demand that the Centre safeguard and uphold all necessary and legitimate rights of the people of " he added.

Earlier, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said rebel AIADMK leaders would join hands with TTV Dinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK). The former chief minister added that the BJP leadership had been in constant touch with him.

"The BJP leadership has been in regular touch with me (in recent times). Will the AIADMK accept if the BJP asks it to replace (AIADMK general secretary) Palaniswami? Will they replace him? How then can they seek a change in the BJP's state leadership? What rights do they have?" Panneerselvam said earlier.