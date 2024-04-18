BJP Instigated Violence during Ram Navami Celebrations in Bengal: Mamata

Published : Apr 18, 2024, 7:08 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of instigating violence during Ram Navami celebrations in Murshidabad district, claiming it was "pre-planned" and orchestrated ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. She claimed the DIG was removed a day before Ram Navami.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of instigating violence during Ram Navami celebrations in Murshidabad district, claiming it was "pre-planned" and orchestrated ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. She further alleged that the DIG was removed a day before Ram Navami.

Raiganj (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the BJP instigated violence during Ram Navami celebrations in the state.

She claimed that the violence in Murshidabad district was "pre-planned" and accused the saffron party of orchestrating it ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

A blast happened near a procession in Murshidabad's Shaktipur area on Wednesday, injuring a woman, police said. "Everything was pre-planned. The DIG of Murshidabad was removed a day ahead of Ram Navami so that you (the BJP) can carry out violence," she said at an election rally in the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency.

The chief minister also claimed that goons associated with the BJP roughed up police personnel in the district. At another poll rally in Balurghat, the CM dubbed the BJP as a party that always issues threats.

BJP leaders brazenly declare that your monthly allowance (under the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme) will be stopped if they come to power. I feel like pulling out their tongue for issuing such threats to deprive your dues.

But being a civilised person... I will not utter such words. I will control my language though the BJP will never do that, she asserted. Banerjee called the BJP a party of looters, which has gained full control of central agencies.

She said while the BJP-led central government withheld dues of the state under the 100 days' work scheme, the ruling TMC ensured that job card holders get 50 days' work wages from the state's coffers.

The chief minister also took a dig at a saffron party leader for mispronouncing the name of Balurghat at a recent public rally. Such is the level of ignorance of BJP leaders. Balurghat has such a rich heritage, which the BJP does not know, Banerjee said, without naming anyone.

