Central forces Deployed in Bengal's Murshidabad After Violence on Ram Navami, 3 Arrested

Shaktipur (West Bengal): A day after clashes and violence erupted during Ram Navami procession in Shaktipur area of Rejinagar in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, central forces were deployed here. Three persons have been arrested in this connection so far.

A few days ago, Shaktipur became tensed during the Charak Puja which intensified on Ram Navami on Wednesday. The situation aggravated later at night, when Congress leader and Lok Sabha candidate from Berhampore Adhir Chowdhury went to meet the injured people who are undergoing treatment at Murshidabad Medical College.

After Chowdhury reached the hospital, he was greeted with 'Go-back' slogans and a scuffle allegedly broke out between the Congress and BJP workers. Murshidabad district BJP president Shakharov Sarkar was reportedly injured and accused Chowdhury of "pushing him".

On Thursday, police cordoned off the entire area and a company of central forces reached here. Also. restrictions were imposed under Section 144 of CrPC.

Notably, nearly 20 people including three women and two children were injured in the violence that broke out yesterday. Three injured women were admitted to Murshidabad Medical College at night and one was admitted to the hospital this morning.

While returning from Malda, Chowdhury went straight to the hospital to inquire about their condition. "I will not allow violence in Murshidabad as long as I am alive. BJP is staging drama here. I have come to see the injured. Those for whom this incident occurred, should be questioned," Chowdhury said.

District BJP president Sarkar accused Chowdhury of making provocative statements for the past few days.

During the Ram Navami procession yesterday, miscreants pelted stones from the roofs of the houses in Shaktipur. Locals alleged that bombs were also hurled at the procession. The administration has remained tightlipped on the situation and no statement has been been issued so far. Apart from Shaktipur, a few stray incidents took place in Manikyahar area during the procession.

A couple of days ago there were allegations of violence during Shiva puja in Kamnagar and Section 144 was imposed in the area. Murshidabad DIG Mukesh Kumarap was transferred after the incident.

Addressing a party meeting in North Bengal, Banerjee warned that if the law and order problems arise due to transfer of police officers, then the onus would be on the Election Commission.

Last year, Hooghly’s Rishra and Shibpur in Howrah witnessed similar violence during Ram Navami.