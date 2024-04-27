Bihar: 3 Burnt Alive, 1 Injured As Two Bikes Catch Fire After Head-On Collision

Begusarai (Bihar): Three persons were charred to death and one injured after two motorcycles collided head on and caught fire in Bihar's Begusarai, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near Kund Dhala Gautam Dham of Muffasil police station area. According to police, the bikes caught fire after the collision and many people had gathered at the spot. However, the intensity of the fire was such that neither the flames could be doused nor the bike riders rescued.

Two persons succumbed to their injuries on the spot and two others, who were rescued had severe burn injuries. They were rushed to the hospital, where one person died during treatment and the other is currently admitted at Sadar Hospital.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Chhattis Kumar, resident of Pipra, Arvind Sharma of Bagwada and Sumit Kumar of Manjhaul. Chhattis was Arvind's brother-in-law. Shyam Kumar is presently undergoing treatment.

After the incident, Sadar DSP, Mufassil police station in-charge and many other officers reached the spot. "A case of head-on collision of two bikes has been reported in Muffasil police station area. Two persons were burnt alive on the spot and one died during treatment at Sadar Hospital. One person is undergoing treatment. Investigations are underway," Subodh Kumar, DSP Sadar said.