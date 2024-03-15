Bihar Cabinet Expansion Likely Today, Swearing-In at Raj Bhavan In Afternoon

Patna: The Bihar Cabinet is likely to be expanded this afternoon and the swearing-in of the new ministers will be held at around 3 pm in Raj Bhavan.

Sources said BJP's list of candidates has already arrived and Governor, who left for Gaya this morning, is expected to return in the afternoon. After which, the new ministers would be sworn in.

Ministers from JD(U) have been asked to be ready for the occasion. Sources said the expanded Cabinet is likely to include some old ministers from JD(U). With Maheshwar Hazari resigning from the post of deputy Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly, he may bag a ministerial position.

Among those who served as ministers in the past namely Ashok Chaudhary, Lacey Singh, Jama Khan, Madan Sahni, Sheela Mandal, Sunil Kumar and Ratnesh Sada are expected to be considered for another tenure. Talks are on for appointing Prince Raj as a minister.

Currently, there are nine ministers including Nitish Kumar in the Bihar government. The size of Bihar Cabinet is 35 so there is room for appointment of at least 26 ministers. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said yesterday that he will expand the cabinet soon.

On March 14, Kumar had told that a decision on Cabinet expansion would be taken on that day itself. However, the issue could not be taken up as the list of ministers from BJP had not arrived.

Earlier, portfolios were allocated on February 3 and a Cabinet expansion was due since then. Of the nine ministers in Bihar Cabinet, there are four from JD(U) including Kumar, three from BJP, one from Hindustani Awam Morcha and one independent candidate.