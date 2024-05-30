Bihar: 19 Die Of Heatwave Within 24 Hours

Patna: Nearly 19 people, including many police personnel, died due to intense heatwave conditions in the last 24 hours in Bihar. An alert for severe heatwave has been issued by the Meteorological Department.

A Bihar Military Police personnel died during flag march in Nawanagar police station area in Buxar on Wednesday night and a sub-inspector passed away in Rohtas due to heat stroke.

SP Manish Kumar said the health condition of the BMP personnel, posted in the Gorkha regiment, started deteriorating while he was underaking a flag march after which, he was taken to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Sub-inspector Devnath Ram, resident of Bihiya in Bhojpur, posted in the police line in Dehri in Rohtas died after he fell ill due to the scorching heat.

In Buxar, a total of three deaths were recorded in a day. Apart from the BMP personnel, body of a youth from Uttar Pradesh was found on the roadside in Sikraul police station area on yesterday. There were no external injury marks on his body and it is suspected that he died due to sunstroke. Later this morning, a worker of Itahari PHC was brought to Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Two more persons died in Rohtas. An elderly man and a woman died due to heatwave in Karghar Badhari market and Kali Sthan of Nagar police station in Sasaram respectively. The deceased are being identified, police said.

Three persons died in Bhojpur's Gajrajganj, Badhara and Jagdishpur areas due to heatwave. The deceased have been identified as Chandrama Giri (80), Gupta Nath Sharma (60) Keshav Prasad Singh (30).

Three more persons lost their lives due to heatwave in the last 24 hours in Nalanda. The deceased include a farmer, a home guard identified as Ramesh Prasad (54) and Vijay Kumar Sinha alias Surendra Prasad, teacher.

"Vijay Kumar Sinha, resident of Mohan Chak village under Islampur block, was posted in Tharthari Secondary School. He fell ill due to heat stroke and was taken to the hospital where he died," Umda Kumari, acting principal of the school said.

West Champaran witnessed severe heatwave conditions leading to the death of two persons. A 40-year-old unidentified person died in Mahanakuli of Chanpatia police station area and 16-year-old Golu died due to heat stroke in Majra village of Ramnagar.

One death was recorded in Begusarai, Sheikhpura, Gopalganj, Aurangabad and Arwal each. A Nepal-bound tourist died due to heat stroke in Gopalganj. The deceased Somnath Agra (60) was a resident of Nashik in Maharashtra.

Head constable Nikku Ahuja, who had come from Arunachal Pradesh for election duty died in Arwal. He was on posted at Upkramit Vidyalaya Rampur Chauram in Arwal. Next, an Anganwadi assistant died due to heat stroke in Sheikhpura. A farmer died due to heat stroke in Begusarai.

However, in most of the cases, heatwave has not been ascertained to be the cause of the deaths.

