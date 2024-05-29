Delhi Scorches at Record 52.9°C; Minister Calls It 'Unlikely'; IMD Says 'Could be Due To Error...'

New Delhi: Amid IMD reports stating that the national capital experienced the highest temperature ever, Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "It is not official yet. Temperature of 52.3°C in Delhi is very unlikely. Our senior officials in India Meteorological Department (IMD) have been asked to verify the news report. The official position will be stated soon."

Minutes later he also shared the IMD's statement according to which temperature across Delhi have witnessed close to 50 degree Celsius temperature.

However, the statement added that "Mungeshpur reported 52.9 degree Celsius as an outliner compared to other stations. It could be due to error in the sensor or the local factor. IMD is examining the data and sensors."

IMD Director General, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, told ETV Bharat that it is an ongoing phenomenon. "As part of this, there is a rise in temperature, which causes global warming. In India also, we've seen a rise in surface temperature and as a result of that, there is an increase in certain extreme weather impacts, including an increment in heatwave days or an increase in heavy rainfall while there is a decrease in light of moderate rainfall," he added.

Citizens in the national capital experienced a blazing heatwave. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has issued instructions to give labourers on ground a break during peak heat hours between 12 noon and 3 pm, LG office said on Wednesday. As per the letter issued by Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, the arrangement will continue across all sites till temperatures subside below 40 degree Celsius.

LG had recently instructed Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for making adequate arrangements for water and coconut water for labour who have been deployed at various construction sites to keep them hydrated, it said.

To deal with on-going heat wave situation and provide relief to people, Delhi Chief Secretary has been asked to call a meeting of officers of all works departments including Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), I&FC, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Power department and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and issue necessary directions for protecting the labour and supervisory staff from extreme heat condition.

Apart from this, direction has also been given to put earthen pots with drinking water at Bus queue shelters to provide relief to passengers waiting under scorching heat and other pedestrians. Tankers with treated water of STP’s will be deployed for sprinkling on the roads which would cool down temperature, the letter read.

In addition, water sprinklers which were deployed on high rise buildings and roads for tackling pollution should be re-energised for a salutary impact on the air temperature, it said.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature recorded was 29.4 degrees Celsius, 2.8 notches above the seasons' normal, the IMD said. The humidity level was 43 per cent at 8.30 AM. The maximum temperature is likely to cross 46 degrees Celsius in many parts of the city. On Tuesday, the national capital saw blistering heat as parts of Delhi singed, with temperatures soaring close to 50 degrees Celsius.

The weather body has predicted that the heatwave will continue till May 31. However, there would be a shift in the weather conditions after that. People have been warned by the IMD to stay out of the heat and stay hydrated.

Heatwave will continue to grip Delhi for the next 48 hours while rains are expected to hit the national capital between May 31- June 1, said the IMD. For May 31 and June 1, the weather body has predicted that there is a possibility of thunderstorm/dust storm accompanied with light rain or drizzle in several areas. However, there is no change in the temperature on these two days.

The maximum temperature on May 31 is expected to hit 44 degree Celsius, while the prediction for May 1 is at 43 degree Celsius, it said. Similarly, Skymet weather in its bulletin said that "There is no respite likely for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be retained at about 44-45 degree Celsius or more. 'Loo' conditions will persist, especially around noon and afternoon hours. Even the nights are fairly warm with the lowest temperature hovering around 30 degree Celsius."

"Western disturbance is arriving over the mountains on May 30. The system will have mild induced circulation over North Rajasthan and Punjab. An east-west trough, in the proximity of Delhi, is quite likely to form. Light rain and showers are likely to occur between May 30 and June 2, over some parts of Delhi/NCR", it added.

Water Crisis: Meanwhile, the Delhi government directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 for water wastage in order to curtail the "acute shortage" of water faced by the nation capital.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who handles the supply portfolio made this announcement, accused Haryana of not releasing Delhi's share of water from River Yamuna.

"On May 1, the water level in Wazirabad was 674.5, now it has dropped to 669.8. This has led to water crisis in several areas," Atishi said. Wazirabad has one of the six water treatment plants in Delhi.

The fine will be imposed for using hoses to wash cars, overflowing water tanks and use of domestic water for construction and commercial purposes, Atishi said. She has directed the DJB to form 200 teams to monitor and reduce cases of water wastage.

These teams, deployed from 8 am on Thursdays will visit residential areas and check if drinking water is being wasted. They will also disconnect any illegal water connections on construction sites or commercial establishments. Washing cars with hose, use of domestic water for construction, commercial purposes to be considered as water wastage.

The Opposition BJP has blamed the AAP government for the ongoing water crisis. "Delhi is currently witnessing a severe heatwave, resulting in a water crisis. It was very evident since April that Delhi would face prolonged extreme heat. The question is why the Delhi government did not implement a 'Summer Action Plan' and failed to prepare for this crisis," the BJP asked.

