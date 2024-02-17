Bigg Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav in Trouble Again in Snake Venom Case

New Delhi/Noida: Famous YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav seems to be in trouble again in the snake venom case with the police likely to question Yadav in the backdrop of the FSL report in the case, sources said. Sources said that the Noida Police has once again intensified the investigation in the case.

Sources claim that the police are preparing to interrogate Elvish in the case. Besides Yadav, all the five accused named in this case related to supply of snake venom at rave parties are currently out of jail on bail. Meanwhile, the FSL report in the case has confirmed that the poison recovered from the accused is of Cobra Krait species of snake, but no information has been received yet as to what is the percentage of poison in it.

Nine snakes and 20 ml poison recovered: DCP Vidya Sagar Mishra said that the investigation report of FSL has reached them, which the team is studying. The investigation will proceed further on the basis of the report only, he said. Since all the accused are out of jail, Noida Police is in no hurry to file a charge sheet in the case.

The case came to light in a sting operation conducted by People for Animals organization in Sector-51 on November 2, 2023. In the ensuing police raids, five snake charmers, residents of Molarband, Delhi, were caught in the case, from whose possession nine snakes were recovered. This included five cobras, two 2-headed snakes, a python and a horse-tailed snake. Besides, 20 ml of poison was also recovered from a box.

A medical test of the recovered snakes was done by the Forest Department, in which it was revealed that the venom gland of the snakes had been removed due to the extraction of venom by the accused. The number of snakes recovered so far in the case has reached 11, which were rescued and released in the forest area located in Surajpur on the orders of the court.

The police of Sector 20, Noida police station is investigating the case.