BJP Filling up Bank Balance of Adanis, Says Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday, accused the ruling BJP of filling up the coffer of the Adani Group.

In his speech following the Governor's address during the Budget session, he said, "This government is not giving farmers their due on paddy priced at Rs 3100. Farmers are wandering from door to door. The government has not yet released the fourth instalment of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. All the fund goes directly to Adani. In the last session, the issue of Mahtari Vandan Yojana was discussed but it has not been implemented till now."

The former Chief Minister also hit out at the BJP on non-performance and indifference to contentious issues.

Baghel also took potshots at the Governor's address stating that it didn't have anything new. Elaborating further on his broadside at BJP, Baghel added, "The vision of the government is not clear in the address. Rajim Punni Mela is published in the Gazette but the new name was not mentioned in the Governor's address."

Baghel also attacked the BJP for changing names of schemes.