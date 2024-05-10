Bhojpuri Actor Ravi Kishan Files Nomination from Gorakhpur in Presence of CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, Bhojpuri Actor Ravi Kishan Shukla visited the Gorakhnath temple before filing his nomination in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Election on May 13.

Voting will be held in Gorakhpur in the last phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, for which candidates of Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party and INDIA bloc filed their nominations on May 10. BJP's Kishan is pitted against SP backed INDIA bloc candidate Kajal Nishad.

Shukla lashed out at the opposition claiming it to be completely disappointed with the actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi. "After losing on June 4, both the princes of the country and state (Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav) will be seen in Australia and Italy." he added.

Terming the Gorakhpur parliamentary seat to be CM Yogi Adityanath's bastion, he said that the public would definitely vote in favour of the BJP. "Winning by a large margin will also fulfill PM Modi's resolution of crossing the '400 paar' slogan," he said.

Coming out in support of Kishan, CM Yogi also strongly attacked the opposition while addressing the public meeting organised at the Mahant Digvijaynath Park and said that certain SP and Congress leaders, fearful of losing the elections, have now come out in support of the Ram Temple to strengthen their weakening vote bank.

"Only those supporting terrorists will feel bad about Ram Temple. After the completion of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, the opposition has already accepted their defeat. Had the opposition, when in power, implemented stringent measures against those responsible for the terrorist attacks on Ram Janmabhoomi, similar to the current measures being implemented nationwide and against organised crime in Uttar Pradesh, then incidents like the terrorist attacks on Sankatmochan Temple and district court could have been prevented," he added.

The CM said that only one voice is echoing throughout the country is Narendra Modi. "Ram Raj is the solution to all the problems for the people of the country and it is for this Ramraj that the people are choosing Modi government again and again," he added.

The public will definitely bring back to power those who have realised the vision of Ram Raj, the CM said. "Ram Raj means respect, security, and development for every section of the society," he added. The CM also said that people would vote for PM Modi because he created miracles in a "New India".

"Congress, SP, and BSP have all acknowledged their loss. With three phases completed, elections have taken place for 285 seats, accounting for half of the country," he said.

Speaking of AIIMS, new fertiliser factories, Ramgarhtal, the launching of four lane-six lane roads, AYUSH University, the Pipraich Sugar Mill, and the Sainik School, the CM pointed out the developmental projects carried out by the BJP in the past years.

"Earlier, people begged for electricity connections. Today, electricity is available 24 hours a day. Encephalitis, which kills thousands of children every year, has now been completely eradicated here. The mafia culture has been under check in Gorakhpur. Nuisance spread by mosquitoes have also been controlled," the CM added.