BJP Candidate from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan Gets Respite as Mumbai Court Reject DNA Test Plea

Lucknow: Ravi Kishan, the BJP candidate, who is contesting from the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency, got respite from the Mumbai court. The court rejected the petition of 25-year-old Shinova Soni, in which she had demanded a DNA test of Ravi Kishan. Shinova had claimed that Ravi Kishan was her biological father.

Mumbai woman Aparna Thakur held a press conference on April 15 calling Ravi Kishan her husband. Later, Aparna also produced her daughter Shinova Soni before the media. Actress Shinova Soni, who claimed Ravi Kishan as her father, approached the court. Shinova filed a petition demanding a DNA test of Ravi Kishan. Shinova filed a petition asking that she be officially recognised as Ravi Kishan's daughter. She has also requested the High Court to order that Ravi Kishan should not refuse to take responsibility for her as a daughter.

While hearing this case, the court said that prima facie there is no case which shows any relationship between Aparna and Ravi Kishan.

Twenty-five-year-old Shinova Soni, who calls herself the daughter of Ravi Kishan, is an actor and model. Shinova has a Bachelor of Arts and has been seen in many advertisements. Apart from that, she has also worked with former Miss Universe and actress Lara Dutta in Kunal Kohli's web series 'Hickups and Hookups'. In this, Shinova has played the role of Lara's daughter.

After making the revelation in the press conference, Shinova has also appealed to UP CM Yogi Adityanath for justice. Shinova released a video demanding CM Yogi to intervene in this matter.

Who is Shinova's mother Aparna Thakur: Aparna Thakur was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. But, due to professional commitments, she went to Mumbai and started living there. There Aparna became a journalist and her first meeting with Ravi Kishan was at a press conference in 1995.

According to Aparna, Ravi had proposed to her in the very second meeting. After this, both of them were in a relationship. Later, Ravi Kishan went to Bigg Boss, and thereafter they broke their relationship. "We had a daughter together, so we never stopped talking and kept in touch," she reminded.

Ravi Kishan’s wife Preeti filed a case against Aparna Thakur and Shinova in Lucknow, based on which the police registered an FIR against Aparna Thakur aka Aparna Soni, her husband Rajesh Soni, daughter Shinova, Samajwadi Party leader Vivek Kumar Pandey and Khurshid Khan, who runs a YouTube channel.

