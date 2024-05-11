ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Guv Must Explain Why He Should Not Resign in Wake of Molestation Allegations: Mamata

By PTI

Published : 24 hours ago

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed Governor C V Ananda Bose over allegations of molestation against him, and said he must explain why he should not step down.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an election rally(ANI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Governor C V Ananda Bose and asserted she would not step inside the Raj Bhavan till Bose remains the governor.

Saptagram (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed Governor C V Ananda Bose over allegations of molestation against him, and said he must explain why he should not step down. Addressing a poll rally here in support of TMC's Hooghly candidate Rachana Banerjee, the CM also asserted she would not step inside the Raj Bhavan till Bose remains the governor.

"The governor says 'didigiri' (high-handedness) will not be tolerated...But, I say Mr Governor, your 'dadagiri' will not work anymore, the TMC supremo said. "Bose must explain why he should not resign after such allegations were levelled against him," she said. A contractual woman employee of the Raj Bhavan had last week lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police, alleging that she was molested by Bose in the governor's house on April 24 and May 2.

Bose had screened multiple CCTV footage of the Raj Bhavan on May 9, in a bid to clear the air over allegations of molestation brought against him. "The governor had released an edited video. I saw the entire footage and its contents are shocking. I have got another video... Your conduct is shameful," the chief minister said.

"I am not going to the Raj Bhavan till he is the governor... I prefer to meet him on the streets," she asserted.

