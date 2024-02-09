Avalanche Hits J-K's Sonamarg; No Casualty Reported

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 10 hours ago

Updated : 10 hours ago

Officials informed an avalanche incident near Sonmarg's Zojila tunnel construction workshop, caused no damage. Authorities warn higher valley reaches and advise avoiding avalanche-prone zones for 24 hours.

Srinagar: Following heavy snowfall in the first week of February in the higher reaches of Kashmir, a massive avalanche struck the Sonmarg area on the Srinagar-Leh Highway on Thursday, officials informed.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident.

According to officials, the incident occurred near the workshop for the Zojila tunnel construction in Sonmarg. Meanwhile, there was no damage reported. In view of this, the authorities have issued an avalanche warning for the higher reaches of the valley and have advised people to avoid traveling in the avalanche-prone zones for the next 24 hours.

It is pertinent to mention that Kashmir welcomed the season's first snowfall in the first week of February, due to which all flights to and fro from the Srinagar International Airport were cancelled.

Meanwhile, according to data from the Indian Meteorological Department, With just 3.0 mm of precipitation throughout the month, Kashmir saw its second-driest January weather in the past four decades. The last time the region experienced only 1.2 mm of rain or snowfall was in January 2018.

