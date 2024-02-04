Srinagar: Fresh Snowfall Causes Cancellation of Flight Service

Srinagar: In the wake of fresh spell of snowfall in the Kashmir valley, all flights to and fro from the Srinagar International Airport have been cancelled.

"All the flights scheduled for today at the Srinagar International Airport have been cancelled due to fresh snowfall and bad weather," Javed Anjum, Director Srinagar Airport, said.

The valley received a new spell of snowfall from Saturday night which has disrupted air and road traffic in Srinagar.

Officials added that seven trains have also been cancelled from Sunday morning owing to the heavy snowfall.

Traffic was hampered on the Jammu-Srinagar highway as snowfall and rain have disrupted smooth movement of traffic.

"Jammu-Srinagar is through for one way vehicular movement. Commuters have been advised to follow the lane discipline, drive cautiously, as the road between Nashri and NAVYUG Tunnel is single lane. Some portions are slippery too and it is snowing between Ramsoo and Banihal," traffic officials said.

The valley received moderate snowfall in the plains. This is the third spell of snow and rain in the last two weeks that has ended the two-month-long dry spell. The snowfall has brought cheers to the people who were waiting and praying for an end to dry winter.

As per the weather forecast, Kashmir will receive intermittent snowfall till Monday and conditions will dry up till February 11.

"In the past 24 hours, light snowfall (3-6) inches have been recorded in plains and 8-12 inches in the middle and higher reaches of the Kashmir valley. Light to moderate rain with thunder over plains of Jammu division and Light to moderate snow over middle and higher reaches," officials of the Meteorological Department said, adding the weather will remain partly to generally cloudy with a possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches.