Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Aide Accused of Insulting Judges Goes Scot-free

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Amid the ongoing investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the case pertaining to objectionable social media posts against the Supreme Court and the Andhra Pradesh High Court, an accused in the case is currently campaigning for the the ruling YSRCP candidate Vijayasai Reddy in Nellore district leaving the Jagan Mohan Reddy government redfaced.

The second accused identified as Mani Annapureddy, who is wanted by the CBI is actually going around with CM Jagan, participating in the "Memanta Sidham" meetings and even election campaign on behalf of YSRCP MP candidate Vijaya Sai Reddy in Nellore district as well raising questions over the Jagan Mohan Reddy led government over the seriousness in the probe into the case. The CBI, which recently told the court that Mani is in the US and cooperating with the Interpol, is now facing criticism for the leeway to the accused.

Sources said that Mani Annapureddy, the second accused in the case of posting obscenities on the social media against the judges of the Supreme Court and the Andhra Pradesh High Court, is participating in the preparatory meetings of CM Jagan. He was in the US until recently and has returned to his home country recently and is campaigning extensively on behalf of the Nellore YSRCP MP candidate Vijayasai Reddy. While the CBI is looking for Mani Annapureddy, he is taking pictures with CM Jagan and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy.

In November 2020, the CBI registered a case against Mani Annapureddy and a total of 17 people on the orders of the AP High Court for posting posts on social media abusing the judges in the most heinous language and attributing malicious intent to them. Mani was found to be in the US and a warrant was obtained from the concerned court for his arrest. The CBI officials told the Andhra Pradesh High Court that they are also taking the cooperation of Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty and Interpol to arrest Mani and a blue notice has been issued against him.

Questions are being raised as to why Mani is not being arrested on his return to Andhra Pradesh.

Sources said that Mani Annapureddy, who posted posts insulting judges on social media, got all those accounts deleted owing to the CBI case. Currently, he is maintaining a Facebook account in the name of Shiva Annapureddy. Mani Annapureddy alias Shiva Annapureddy, who attended the "Memanta Sidham" meeting attended by CM Jagan in the Nellore District Kavali on the 6th of this month, wore a Dias pass and walked on the ramp together with CM Jagan.

The photos clicked at the party meeting were posted by Mani on Facebook with the caption "Memanta Sidham"(We are all ready). On the same day, Mani also posted the photo taken with CM Jagan and Nellore MP YSRCP candidate Vijayasai Reddy on Facebook.

The Facebook Bio of Mani reads he holds the responsibilities of convener of YSRCP US. On Facebook, Mani Annapureddy was previously seen with a bald head, a short moustache and a French cut beard. But now he is seen with a shaved head and a big moustache. This is seen as a move to hide his appearance to dodge the police.

Forensic experts in Bangalore and Hyderabad too have confirmed that Mani Annapureddy and Shiva Annapureddy is the same person.