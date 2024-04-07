ECI Issues Notice To Andhra CM For Remarks on Naidu

Amaravati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notice to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking his explanation on the 'derogatory' comments made by him against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, within 48 hours.

The notice has been issued by CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena. In the notice, Meena has asked the CM to give an explanation about his comments and submit his response within 48 hours.

This comes after TDP leader Varla Ramaiah complained to the CEO alleging that the CM had made inappropriate comments against Naidu. Elaborating the matter, Ramaiah stated that Reddy violated the model code of conduct by comparing Naidu with Pashupati.

Jagan recently made comments comparing Naidu with Pashupati and had reportedly said that Naidu's habit is to cheat.

Based on Ramaiah's complaint, the CEO issued a notice saying a preliminary assessment that was conducted in this connection has found Reddy's comments a violation of the model code of conduct.

The development comes four days after a notice was issued to Naidu for making derogatory comments against the CM. The notice had been issued based on a complaint filed by state general secretary of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Lella Appi Reddy and another person.

Addressing a rally in Yemmiganur, Markapuram and Bapatla seats in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu used terms like 'monster', 'thief', 'animal', 'betrayer' and 'evil-doer' against Reddy. The commission had asked Naidu to respond within 48 hours.