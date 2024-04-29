Bihar: Amit Shah Dares Congress to Bring Article 370, Triple Talaq Back

Begusarai (Bihar): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday challenged Congress to bring back Article 370 and Triple Talaq while asserting that as long as BJP was there, no one can bring them back.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Begusarai, the Union Minister asked the people to vote for Giriraj Singh, Union Minister and BJP's Begusarai Lok Sabha seat candidate. Shah said that every vote for Singh will be to ensure Narendra Modi continues as the Prime Minister.

Amit Shah Challenges Congress to Bring Article 370 Back in Jammu and Kashmir

“INDI-Alliance people said that when they will be back in power, they will bring back triple talaq. I want to ask the people of the country whether triple talaq should remain in the country? They said that they would bring Muslim Personal Law. Lalu ji, you don't even have to come back, and you don't have to bring personal law either. Bharatiya Janata Party will work to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the entire nation," Shah said.

He said that when people blessed BJP with 300 seats (in 2019), the saffron party removed Article 370 and this time if they "give 400 seats, then Narendra Modi will work to make the country number one in the world".

