Delhi Police FIR in Connection With Doctored Amit Shah Videos on Scrapping SC, ST Reservations

New Delhi: The Delhi Police registered a case on Sunday after a complaint by the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with the doctored videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah being circulated on social media platforms, officials said.

The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC and relevant provisions of the IT Act, they said. Sources in the Special Cell said that now arrests are likely to follow across the country.

According to the complaint filed by Sinku Sharan Singh, DC, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), some doctored videos are being circulated on social media with "the intent of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquillity and public order."

According to the complainant, links from which the videos were shared were also attached for further action. A copy of the FIR was also sent to the IFSO unit of the Delhi Cyber Police.

Reacting to this, BJP spokesperson, Amit Malviya said that Telangana Congress was spreading an edited video, which is completely fake and has the potential to cause large-scale violence. "Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about removing the unconstitutional reservation given to Muslims, on the basis of religion, after reducing the share of SCs/STs and OBCs," Malviya added.

Earlier, Amit Shah at the 'Vijaya Sankalp Sabha' on April 23, 2023, in Telangana had said that "unconstitutional Muslim reservation would be abolished" if BJP comes into power in Telangana. "These rights belong to SC, ST and OBC and it will be given to them by abolishing Muslim reservation," Amit Shah said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also attached a report with the complaint containing details of links and handles from which the doctored videos of the Home Minister are being shared. After the registration of the case, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the special cell now started the investigation.