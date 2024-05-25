Alleged Custodial Death Triggers Violence in Karnataka, Police Station Vandalised, 11 Cops Injured

Davanagere (Karnataka): A violent mob vandalised a police station and set on fire several vehicles in Channagiri in Karnataka's Davanagere district, protesting against alleged custodial death, in the wee hours of Saturday.

Adil (30), a resident of Tipu Nagar in Channagiri, was detained on May 24 for alleged involvement in gambling activities. Police said his health condition deteriorated and was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. After news of Adil's death surfaced, his relatives barged into the police station and started creating a ruckus here. Several others gathered at the spot and pelted stones as well as vandalised vehicles that were parked outside the police station.

Eleven police personnel were injured and are undergoing treatment while nearly five police vehicles were damaged, a senior official said adding that presently, the situation is under control.

Responding to the incident Davanagere SP Uma Prashanth said, "Yesterday, a man was taken into custody. But soon after bringing him to the police station, he collapsed. Later, he was taken to the hospital but doctors declared him dead. The man was in the police station only for a very some duration but his relatives are accusing of custodial death. An investigation has been launched and the body has shifted to Davangere hospital."

According to the SP, in view of the seriousness of the complaint, the post-mortem will be conducted in the presence of a magistrate. "Many vehicles were damaged and 11 police personnel were injured during protest. Three cases related to vehicle damage and one case filed by the deceased's father have been registered. Currently, the situation is peaceful," he added.