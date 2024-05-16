Allahabad HC Stays Proceedings Regarding Land of Ancient Temple of Self-Styled God Vishweshwar Nath

Prayagraj: Allahabad High Court has stayed the proceedings of the civil case pending before the Varanasi District Judge regarding the land of the ancient temple of self-styled god Vishweshwar Nath. Besides, a notice has been issued to the opposition Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas and two others, seeking their reply.

The HC has passed the order while hearing the revised petition regarding the Vishweshwar Nath Temple. An injunctive suit was filed claiming that the entire Gyanvapi complex including plot numbers 9130, 9131 and 9132 is surrounded by an old boundary wall of the ancient temple.

In this matter, the opposition has also filed a case demanding the right to make further arrangements. It complex includes four pavilions and its ruins- Vishveshwar, Gyankum, Muktimandap, Vyas Gaddi, statues of Shri Gangeshwar Ganga Devi, Shri Hanuman Ji, Nandi, Shri Gauri Shankar, Shri Ganesh Ji, Shri Mahakaleshwar, Shri Maheshwar, Shringar Gauri, Shri Ganesha and others.

There are three trees above the statue of Nandi. The northern gate and the servants' house are located on the east side of the temple, above the Naubat Khana. To the east is located Goenka's house, Nepali Khapra, Mahant's house Parmanand Giri, and House of Somnath Vyas.

To the west is Vishwanath Street, Babu Lal Jain's house, Jarwari's house, the effigy of the Shivala Raj Rajeshwar temple and Siddhaji's monastery, followed by Vishwanath Lane. To the north are the Shyodat Rai Dharamshala and Abhay Mukteshwar Temple, Gate and Vishwanath Lane, while to the south are the Shiv Temple of Rani Bhavani, Satya Narayan Temple of Ganpat Rai Khemka, the Golden Temple of Lord Vishwanath Temple built by Ahilya Ram Sharan Gosain and Bai House of Kedar Dixit.