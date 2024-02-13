Ajay Maken may contest Rajya Sabha elections from Telangana

Hyderabad: Former Union minister and AICC treasurer Ajay Maken is likely to be fielded from Telangana for the Rajya Sabha elections, according to sources.

Congress leadership is expected to announce candidates by tomorrow. The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled on February 27 and last date of filing nominations is on February 15.

Party leaders said that Congress Working Committee member, Maken is likely to be fielded from here. Maken had supervised the affairs of the state Congress party in the recently held Telangana Assembly elections

Maken will come to Hyderabad to attend a party meeting on February 15. Party sources said that once the selection board approves his candidature from Telangana, his nomination will be filed immediately. Sources said that unless there are any last minute changes, he would be selected.

Many leaders are eager to contest from Telangana. Balram Naik, Renuka Chowdhary, G Chinna Reddy, J Geetha Reddy and K Jana Reddy are some of the aspirants from the state unit.

Telangana Assembly has 119 MLAs and three Rajya Sabha seats would go vacant. With 64 MLAs in the Assembly, Congress can win two seats as 31 votes are needed for electing one Rajya Sabha member. BSR can win the third Rajya Sabha seat as it has 39 MLAs. Congress can field two candidates and BRS one or in case if the grand old party fields three candidates then there would be voting.