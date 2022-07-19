Chandigarh: Congress leader Ajay Maken who contested the recently held Rajya Sabha elections from Haryana has filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the win of independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma in the polls. Ajay Maken has submitted in the court that a vote of BJP or JJP 'which should have been rejected was considered valid' which affected the result.

In the Haryana Rajya Sabha elections held for 2 seats, three candidates were in the fray. BJP had fielded former minister Krishan Lal Panwar, while Congress had fielded Ajay Maken. On the last day of nomination, Kartikeya Sharma filled the form as an independent candidate and was supported by JJP and BJP. Panwar and Sharma won the two RS seats with Maken saying that the “invalid vote” which should have been rejected was counted, which thereby had a bearing on the poll result.



