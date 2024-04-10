Ahmednagar Police for Closing Unused Wells After Six Die to Asphyxiation While Saving Cat

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 10, 2024, 10:17 PM IST

Six people died due to asphyxiation in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra

The Ahmednagar Police have asked people to take necessary precautions after six people died while trying to save a cat from an unused well in Nevasa. The incident took place on April 9.

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): Following the death of six people while rescuing a cat in Nevasa due to asphyxiation, the Ahmednagar Police have appealed to people to take necessary precautions to avoid such incidents in the future. They have also asked the authorities to close the unused wells.

On Tuesday, April 9, which was 'Gudi Padwa' - the Hindu New Year - at least six people died while trying to save a cat from an unused well. Five of the deceased have been identified as Manikrao Govind Kale, (aged 65), Sandeep Manik Kale (aged 36), Anil Bapurao Kale (aged 58), Vishal Anil Kale (aged 23) and Babasaheb Pawar.

Dhananjay Jadhav, Police Inspector, of Nevasa Police Station, told ETV Bharat, "Five people have died due to suffocation after falling into an unused well at Vakadi village in Nevasa in Ahmednagar district. There are many such unused wells in several villages in the district. It is necessary to close all such unused wells so that such a tragedy can be avoided.

"Keeping in mind the future threat, it is necessary for people to protect themselves. We also appeal the authorities to take necessary action," added Dhananjay Jadav.

It is understood that Vishal Kale first entered the well to save the cat and then five others entered to save Vishal, who died due to asphyxiation. All the others also died due to asphyxiation.

