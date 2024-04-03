AAP Leaders to Go on Fast against Kejriwal's Arrest

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday gave a call for a nationwide collective fast on April 7 at Jantar Mantar against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party leader Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Rai, who is also the Delhi state convener of AAP, said the party has decided that on April 7, a nationwide collective fast will be observed to garner maximum support fm the public for Kejriwal's fight.

"Those who are against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, who want to save the country's democracy, and stop injustice and dictatorship, are urged to observe collective fasts in their homes, villages, neighbourhoods, block headquarters, tehsils, districts, and state capitals," he said.

On April 7, a collective fast will be observed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where all Delhi ministers, MLAs, MPs, councillors, officials, and workers of Delhi will participate.

Rai also urged people to either collectively pray or listen to the devotional song "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" on YouTube. "You can sing it collectively. Together, we will pray for Kejriwal to receive strength and fight against tyranny while he is in jail. We can fight to bring the truth to light," he added.

Rai, who is also a minister in Delhi cabinet, asked people to send pictures to the website kejriwalkoaashirvaad.com. "This fight is not Kejriwal's personal battle. His fight is to save the country and its democracy from dictatorship, oppression, and excesses," he added.

Kejriwal was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He has been sent to judicial custody till April 15.