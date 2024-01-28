3-Mth Pregnant Woman Injured in Scuffle with Neighbour over a Fight Between Kids

Ludhiana: A three-month pregnant woman was injured in a scuffle that ensued between two families over a minor fight among children in Ludhiana last night. The woman has been admitted to a hospital and police have initiated an investigation.

It has been learnt that a fight broke out between children of two migrant labourers who live on rent in Ludhiana. It has been alleged that the fight started after a child ran his bicycle over the foot of another child. When the injured child informed his mother, the latter went to the other child's house to complain.

However, the mothers of the respective children soon got into a heated exchange and in a fit of rage hit each other. The other family members joined in and some men from outside were also called in to assist them in the fight. Amid this, a pregnant woman got punched on her stomach leaving her crying in pain. Seeing the scene, her attacker ran away from the spot.

The woman's husband Sanjit said that they live in a joint family. He alleged that their neighbour and other members came to their house and started abusing his nephew in an intoxicated condition. "When my wife tried to pacify them, she was hurt. She is three months pregnant and we rushed her to the hospital after she started complaining of unbearable pain," he said.

The victim's family has lodged a complaint at Habowal police station. Police said a case has been registered and investigations are underway. Search is on for the alleged attacker who has gone absconding and action will be taken on the basis of the statements recorded from both the sides, police said.