ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: Know How Many Muslim Candidates Won Polls

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Updated : 10 hours ago

A total of 78 Muslims were in the fray in the Lok Sabha elections this year. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, debutant Yusuf Pathan, Saharanpur-based Congress candidate Imran Masood and SP's Mohibbullah are among the winners in this election. As per the poll results, over 231 seats were won by the INDIA BLOC, led by the Congress and 293 seats were won by the BJP.

A total of 78 Muslims were in the fray in the Lok Sabha elections this year.
FROM LEFT: Imran Masood , Yusuf Pathan and Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: For the third time in a row, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government at the Centre. In the Lok Sabha Elections, the party secured 240 seats, falling 32 seats short of a simple majority.

The Congress nearly doubled its 2019 seats tally as it won 99 seats in 2024. In 543 seats that went to polls, 24 Muslim candidates won, including former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who defeated Congress bastion Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in West Bengal's Baharampur.

The Muslim candidates who won this time are as follows:

Congress:

  • Rakibul Hussain, Dhubri, Assam
  • Isha Khan Choudhary, Maldaha Dakshin, West Bengal
  • Shafi Parambil, Vadakara, Kerala
  • Tariq Anwar, Katihar, Bihar
  • Mohammad Jawed, Kishanganj, Bihar
  • Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed, Lakshwadeep
  • Imran Masood, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party (All UP):

  • Iqra Choudhary, Kairana
  • Mohibbullah, Rampur
  • Zia Ur Rehman, Sambhal
  • Afzal Ansari, Ghazipur

TMC (All West Bengal):

  • Khalilur Rahaman, Jangipur
  • Yusuf Pathan, Baharampur
  • Abu Taher Khan, Murshidabad
  • SK Nurul Islam, Basirhat
  • Sajda Ahmed, Uluberia

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML):

  • ET Mohammed Basheer, Malappuram, Kerala
  • Dr MP Abdussamad Samadani, Ponnani, Kerala
  • Navaskani K, Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference:

  • Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Srinagar
  • Mian Altaf Ahmad, Anantnag-Rajouri

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM):

  • Assaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad

Independents:

  • Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Baramulla
  • Mohmad Haneefa, Ladakh

Saharanpur-based Congress candidate Imran Masood emerged victorious with a margin of 64,542 votes, while Kairana-based Samajwadi Party candidate Iqra Choudhary, 29, defeated BJP opponent Pradeep Kumar with 69,116 votes.

While AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi retained his Hyderabad seat by a margin of 3,38,087 votes over his nearest competitor, BJP's Madhavi Latha Kompella, Afzal Ansari, the current MP from Ghazipur, won the seat with 5.3 lakh votes.

Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh won the Baramulla seat in Jammu and Kashmir with 4.7 lakh votes, while Independent candidate Muhammad Haneefa won by a margin of 27,862 votes in Ladakh.

With 4,81,503 votes, Mohibbullah of the Samajwadi Party won the Rampur seat in Uttar Pradesh, while Zia Ur Rehman won by a margin of 1.2 lakh votes in Sambhal.

Samajwadi Party’s Mohibbullah won the Rampur seat in Uttar Pradesh by securing 4,81,503 votes, while Zia Ur Rehman won in Sambhal by a margin of 1.2 lakh votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, whose result was declared on June 4, over 231 seats were won by the INDIA BLOC, led by the Congress. The National Democratic Alliance, led by the BJP, secured 295 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to rely on his allies' backing for the first time in order to build a government. The BJP won 282 and 303 seats in the national elections in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

According to reports, the INDIA BLOC is courting NDA allies in an attempt to rally support for the formation of a government.

Read More:

  1. Amid Suspense, TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's Assurance: 'I Am With The NDA'
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Result: NDA Set For Third Term With 293 Seats; INDIA Bloc At 232
Last Updated : 10 hours ago

TAGGED:

LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024ASADUDDIN OWAISIYUSUF PATHANMUSLIM CANDIDATESMUSLIM CANDIDATES LOK SABHA POLLS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.