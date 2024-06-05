Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: Know How Many Muslim Candidates Won Polls

Hyderabad: For the third time in a row, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government at the Centre. In the Lok Sabha Elections, the party secured 240 seats, falling 32 seats short of a simple majority.

The Congress nearly doubled its 2019 seats tally as it won 99 seats in 2024. In 543 seats that went to polls, 24 Muslim candidates won, including former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who defeated Congress bastion Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in West Bengal's Baharampur.

The Muslim candidates who won this time are as follows:

Congress:

Rakibul Hussain, Dhubri, Assam

Isha Khan Choudhary, Maldaha Dakshin, West Bengal

Shafi Parambil, Vadakara, Kerala

Tariq Anwar, Katihar, Bihar

Mohammad Jawed, Kishanganj, Bihar

Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed, Lakshwadeep

Imran Masood, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party (All UP):

Iqra Choudhary, Kairana

Mohibbullah, Rampur

Zia Ur Rehman, Sambhal

Afzal Ansari, Ghazipur

TMC (All West Bengal):

Khalilur Rahaman, Jangipur

Yusuf Pathan, Baharampur

Abu Taher Khan, Murshidabad

SK Nurul Islam, Basirhat

Sajda Ahmed, Uluberia

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML):

ET Mohammed Basheer, Malappuram, Kerala

Dr MP Abdussamad Samadani, Ponnani, Kerala

Navaskani K, Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference:

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Srinagar

Mian Altaf Ahmad, Anantnag-Rajouri

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM):

Assaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad

Independents:

Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Baramulla

Mohmad Haneefa, Ladakh

Saharanpur-based Congress candidate Imran Masood emerged victorious with a margin of 64,542 votes, while Kairana-based Samajwadi Party candidate Iqra Choudhary, 29, defeated BJP opponent Pradeep Kumar with 69,116 votes.

While AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi retained his Hyderabad seat by a margin of 3,38,087 votes over his nearest competitor, BJP's Madhavi Latha Kompella, Afzal Ansari, the current MP from Ghazipur, won the seat with 5.3 lakh votes.

Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh won the Baramulla seat in Jammu and Kashmir with 4.7 lakh votes, while Independent candidate Muhammad Haneefa won by a margin of 27,862 votes in Ladakh.

With 4,81,503 votes, Mohibbullah of the Samajwadi Party won the Rampur seat in Uttar Pradesh, while Zia Ur Rehman won by a margin of 1.2 lakh votes in Sambhal.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, whose result was declared on June 4, over 231 seats were won by the INDIA BLOC, led by the Congress. The National Democratic Alliance, led by the BJP, secured 295 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to rely on his allies' backing for the first time in order to build a government. The BJP won 282 and 303 seats in the national elections in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

According to reports, the INDIA BLOC is courting NDA allies in an attempt to rally support for the formation of a government.