2 Students Die by Suicide in Separate Cases in Rajasthan's Ajmer: Police

Ajmer: Two students, of classes 9 and 10 in Rajasthan's Ajmer, allegedly died by suicide in their houses, police said on Monday. Both bodies were taken for autopsy to JLN Hospital.

In the first incident, the class 9 student, son of a CRPF jawan was found dead in the quarter's room in Ganj Khana police station area. According to police, he returned home late last night and got scolded by his mother. His annual exam was underway and he was supposed to appear for a paper on Monday. So, his mother scolded him for not studying, police said adding his body was found hanging in his room this morning.

Head constable of Ganj Khana police station, Chenaram said that the reason behind the student's death is being probed. After getting information about the incident, police reached the quarter of the CRPF jawan and sent the body to the mortuary of JLN Hospital, he added.

In another incident reported at Alwar Gate police station, a class 10 student allegedly died by suicide in her room last night. Her father said she was the eldest of his three daughters and was appearing for her board exam under open schooling system. "She had failed last year but we never pressurised her to study. It is not clear as to why she ended her life because she appeared absolutely fine," her father said.

On Monday, the post-mortem was conducted for both the bodies. The cases are being investigated, police added.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).