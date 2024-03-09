Undertrial POCSO Prisoner Dies by Suicide inside Rajasthan Jail, Family Cries Foul

Undertrial POCSO Prisoner Dies by Suicide inside Rajasthan Jail, Family Cries Foul

The family members of the deceased undertrial prisoner alleged he did not kill himself but was murdered inside the jail. Police said investigations are underway.

Balotra (Rajasthan): An undertrial prisoner allegedly died by suicide inside Balotra Jail in Rajasthan on Friday, police said.

The deceased, Chenaram Prajapat, son of Jetharam Prajapat, was a resident of Barmer district and had been arrested under POSCO Act on March 3.

Chenaram was on the run ever since a case was lodged against him in July 2023 at the RIICO police station in Barmer. Finally, he was arrested and produced before court after which, he was ordered imprisonment.

His body was found hanging at his barrack on Saturday morning. The prison patrolling team spotted his body at around 7 am and immediately informed the officials. On getting information about the incident, Balotra SDM, Judicial Magistrate and other senior officials reached the spot. Balotra sub-divisional officer Rajesh Kumar said that information has been taken from the jail management and staff.

Balotra SDM took possession of the body and sent it to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem. Investigations have been initiated, police said.

Deceased's brother Bhavararam alleged that Chenaram had not died by suicide but was murdered inside jail. He said that he had met his brother in jail on Friday morning itself and he did not complain about any issue. He said he was taken aback to hear that Chenaram has died by suicide and has demanded a thorough probe into his death.

Former MLA Madan Prajapat has raised questions over security inside jail. He asked how Chenaram got hold of a muffler which was allegedly used by the deceased to end his life. Prajapat has demanded an investigation along with compensation and justice for the deceased's family.

