UP Girl Dies by Suicide over Obscene Photos on Facebook

Banda (Uttar Pradesh): A girl in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district allegedly died by suicide after finding her obscene photographs posted on Facebook. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother, police registered a case against three persons including the youth who allegedly posted the photographs, his father and uncle.

The incident took place at a village in Pailani police station area on March 5. The girl was found dead some distance away from her house. Police have sent her body for post-mortem and initiated investigations into the matter.

According to the girl's mother, her daughter lived with her while her husband works as a labourer in Maharashtra. She complained that her daughter was molested by Sandeep, a youth from her village. When the girl protested, the youth abused her and clicked her obscene photographs. He then uploaded the photographs on his Facebook page.

"When I went to the youth's house to complain against him, his father Dharmendra and uncle Vinod, threatened me of dire consequences and chased me away. My daughter ended her life due to humiliation," the victim's mother said.

Police said a case has been registered against Sandeep, Dharmendra and Vinod under sections 306, 354, 504, 506 and section 67 of the IPC and IT Act. Investigations are underway and action will be taken as per law, said an officer of Pailani police station.