1 Arrested for Attempted Gangrape at SKMCH Campus in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, 3 on the Run

Muzaffarpur: A youth was arrested in connection with an alleged gangrape attempt on the wife of a health worker at SKMCH (Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. Search is on for the other accused, police said.

The incident took place on the hospital campus on Tuesday night. The woman was strolling outside her residence in the campus after dinner when a group of four drunken youths dragged her to a nearby area and allegedly attempted to gangrape her.

When the woman raised an alarm, her husband ran to save her but got beaten up by the accused. He then rushed to the SKMCH OP police station for help. In the meantime, hearing the woman's screams, a group of people reached there and caught one of the accused while the remaining three managed to escape.

On information about the incident, a team from SKMCH OP led by in-charge Lalan Kumar Paswan reached the spot and arrested the accused. The incident has triggered panic in the area.

"A case of attempted gangrape on a health worker's wife has come to light. An FIR has been lodged. One accused has been arrested and raids have been launched to arrest the others," Paswan said.

The accused has been identified as Rehan Mustafa, a resident of Jhaphan of Ahiyapur police station area. After interrogation, he was presented before court and was taken into judicial custody.

Last year, an case of rape on the SKMCH campus was registered on November 29. A minor girl, who had come to visit her relative admitted in the hospital, was allegedly raped. An FIR was registered and the culprit was found to be from the victim's village.