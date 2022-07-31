Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Some beasts forget their lineage and kinship in drunkenness. A stepfather resorted to sexual assault on his daughter. Two incidents in the west Krishna district have once again brought the anarchy of beasts into the limelight. In one incident, a stepfather committed a sexual assault on his stepdaughter, while in another, a man attempts to rape his cousin's daughter.

A married woman has two daughters in the Konayapalem of Chanderlapadu mandal. After her husband died of illness 10 years ago, she remarried Batthina Kondalu from Kankipadu in the Krishna district. Her two daughters are staying at their grandmother's house in Konayapalem. Both the couple went to Velpula village near Palmeru for work. On July 27, the husband Kondalu came to Konayapalem without telling his wife and raped the elder daughter by giving her sleeping pills.

Also read: Man rapes five-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh

But, Kondalu ran away when the neighbours came as the younger daughter raised an alarm. He had sexually assaulted the girl many times in the past as well. He took devilish pleasure by threatening to kill her if he discloses the incident to anyone. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother on July 28, the police registered POCSO, SC and ST cases against Kondalu and are investigating

In Tiruvuru mandal of Anjaneyapuram, Idupulapati Dasu (32) tried to rape a four-year-old girl, who happened to be his cousin's daughter, under the influence of alcohol. The girl informed her parents about the incident when they returned home in the evening. The enraged family members assaulted Das and as a result, he died of injuries.