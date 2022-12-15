Mohali (Punjab): Mohali Police arrested two accused who attempted to rape a woman while she was commuting in an auto on the intervening night of December 13 and 14. The incident happened in the Kharar police station limits when the woman, who works as a nurse at a private hospital was going towards Kurali from Chandighar.

DSP Kharar, Rupinder Kaur Sohi said, "On the intervening night of December 13 and 14, a 26-year-old woman took an auto from Mohali phase -6 which was already occupied by a man apart from the driver. Later the man started molesting the woman which was followed by rape attempts. However, the woman fought bravely and to save herself she managed to jump outside the auto near Rayat-Bahra University."

"As the incident was reported to us, subsequently a case got registered under sections 376, 354-A, 354-B, 342, 323, 511, 506, and 34 of the IPC under Kharar Police Station, Sadar. Different teams were formed under the guidance of SSP and the two accused were arrested within 12 hours of the incident," the DSP said.

Both accused were identified as Malkit Singh Bunty (24), a resident of Radiyala village district and his accomplice Manmohan Singh Mani (29), a resident of Singhpura village. Police have also seized the auto used in the crime.