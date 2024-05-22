I'd Pick Rishabh Pant over Samson, Hardik will produce something 'special': Yuvraj Singh

Dubai: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has picked southpaw Rishabh Pant over in-form Sanju Samson for the wicket-keeper's role in the playing XI and also backed Hardik Pandya to produce something "special" in the forthcoming T20 World Cup despite his torrid form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) have named a formidable 15-member contingent and four travelling reserves to be led by Rohit Sharma for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in the Caribbean and the Americas starting from June 1.

"I'd probably go for Rishabh. Obviously, Sanju is also in great form, but Rishabh (is a) left-hander, and I believe that Rishabh has massive potential to win games for India, which he has done in the past. Lot more in Test cricket, and he's someone who I feel can be a match-winner on the big stage," Yuvraj Singh, an ambassador of the upcoming T20 World Cup, told ICC.

While both Pant and Samson have been in exceptional form in the IPL, India vice-captain Hardik hasn't clicked with both bat and ball. However, the 42-year-old believes that the all-rounder will mark his impact in the T20I showdown. DC skipper Pant has displayed a stupendous performance so far, scoring 446 runs in 13 matches at an average of 40.55 and at a strike rate of 155.40 while Samson crossed the 500-run mark in the season for the first time. Samson amassed 504 runs in 13 games at an average of 56.00, striking at 156.52 including five half-centuries.

"Well, the good thing is that the selection has been made. (Selectors see) how players have performed in international cricket and then they look at IPL form. Just not the IPL form," said Yuvraj, who was part of India's 2007 World Cup-winning team.

"Because if you look at the IPL form, Hardik's not done well. Looking at his background for India, what he's done for India, it is important that he's in the squad. I think his bowling is going to be important, and his fitness is going to be important. And I think he might do something really special in this World Cup."

Hardik Pandya failed to make his presence felt to his fans after his controversial trade to his former franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) from Gujarat Titans (GT) on the conditions of getting a captaincy, replacing record trophy-winning skipper Rohit Sharma at the helm. Pandya managed to score only 216 runs and picked 11 wickets in 14 games of the IPL 2024. His captaincy was also questioned as the five-time champions finished at the bottom of the points table with only 4 wins from 14 league games.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland before taking on Pakistan on June 9 at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play their only warm-up game against Bangladesh on June 1.