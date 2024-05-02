T20 WC 2024: Rinku Missed Out From Squad Because Of Team Balance, Remarks Ajit Agarkar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

Updated : May 2, 2024, 8:25 PM IST

Rinku Singh missed out of India Squad due to team balance
File photo : Rinku Singh (ANI)

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated on Thursday that the reason behind Rinku Sing missing out on a spot in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup was the team balance. He also added that the team management always wanted Hardik Pandya in the squad and there was no doubt in it.

Mumbai: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has revealed that team composition was the reason all-rounder Rinku Singh missed out on getting a spot in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, to be held in the US and the Carribean.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar addressed a press conference on Thursday after the selection committee named the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, commencing June 2. After the squad was announced Rinku Singh's omission became the talk of the town as the left-handed batter has been brilliant while playing for the national side in the shortest format scoring runs with an average of 89 and a strike rate of 176.23.

Addressing a query regarding his exclusion, Agarkar said that the team balance was the reason behind dropping the Uttar Pradesh player from the national team.

"It's not his fault, I think. He is still one of the travelling subs. I know it can be a little bit tough on him. I think he missed out because of the team balance. We wanted to play an extra spinner," said Agarkar, himself a former India pacer.

In spite of Virat Kohli averaging 71.43, there have been talks about the elegant right-handed batter playing slow. He has a strike rate of 147.49 in the Indian Premier League so far. However, Agarkar said that Kohli’s strike rate is "not any issue".

"The experience matters a lot, there were never any talks regarding Virat Kohli's strike rate. There is no point over-thinking,” the former India speedster quipped.

The announced lineup has four spinners in it and Rohit said that he will reveal the reason behind doing so. "The reason for four spinners I won't reveal now and will reveal in West Indies. I personally wanted four spinners and Hardik (Pandha) as a seam all-rounder. Axar Jadeja being good batters and Kuldeep (Yadav) and (Yuxvendra) Chahal being attacking spinners gives us good balance," said Rohit.

