WTC Points Table: Australia Advance to Second Spot after 2-0 Series Win over New Zealand

Dubai: Australia have overtaken New Zealand to take the second spot in the World Test Championships ranking following the 2-0 series win over their Trans-Tasman rivals in Christchurch on Monday. The win in the second Test helped Australia collect 12 points on their road to defending the World Test Championship mace.

Australia have improved their percentage points from 59.09 to 62.50 after 12 matches. New Zealand have dropped from 60 percentage points to 50 to be third on the list. They have played six games. India, who have won six of their nine matches, continue to lead the table 68.51.

Cummins lauded his team for its fearless attitude and particulary praised wicketkeeper Carey for his series-clinching effort, saying the story of the rubber was that one player who stood up when they needed. A herculean effort from Alex Carey alongside Mitchell Marsh's 80 and Pat Cummins' late heroics helped Australia defeat New Zealand in the second Test and seal the series.Australia had won the first Test by 172 runs in Wellington last month.

Carey finished on 98 not out while Cummins (32 not out) struck the winning runs off New Zealand debutant Ben Sears (4/90), whose double-wicket over to collect Mitchell Marsh and Starc, earlier looked to bring the Kiwis back into the match. In the end, the 61-run partnership between Cummins and Carey sealed the deal for Australia.

"If the scoreboard is not moving, you always feel in the game (from the bowling side), but if they're just chipping away at it seems like it's all happening pretty quickly. So that was a goal today - just always be busy out there. Just keep the run rate ticking over, bit by bit getting closer," Cummins was quoted as saying by ICC after the end of the match.

Cummins feels the 92-run first innings lead over New Zealand played a big role in Australia's success in the keenly-contested clash.

"That day one moved really quickly. And then after that the pitch flattened out and it was a bit tougher going for the bowlers. But yeah, the first innings lead was always key. I think the story of this series was in key moments one guy stood up, and we didn't necessarily play complete games but you know, someone stood up and made themselves a match-winner. (We) keep finding ways to win. It's a pretty awesome squad," he said.

"Amazing win, bit by bit, the boys were fantastic today."