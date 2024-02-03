Loading...

Test Match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan Halted with Entry of Monitor Lizard

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 3, 2024, 6:35 PM IST

The one-off Test between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan witnessed a bizarre event being unfurled as a monitor lizard entered the field and it stopped the play.

The one-off Test between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan witnessed a bizarre incident as a monitor lizard entered the field. Hence, the Test match was stopped for a brief period. The fielders complained of a lapse in concentration due to the creature's presence along the boundary skirting.

Colombo: An unusual event occurred in the ongoing one-off Test between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on Saturday as a monitor lizard entered the field, which led to a stoppage of play.

The fixture witnessed a weird incident occur in the 47th over of the Sri Lankan innings on the second day of the Test match and Nijat Masood was bowling the over. A lizard crawled its way to enter the field crossing the boundary line. The sight startled the players as well as umpires and that resulted in a halt of play for a brief period.

A similar kind of incident occurred in a match hosted in the Lanka Premier League last year when a snake entered the field, hence, the play was halted.

Afghanistan are up against the Lankan side in a one-off Test and they were bundled out by the hosts on 198 in the first innings. Vishwa Fernando was the pick of the bowlers for them as he picked four wickets while Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya picked three wickets each. Angelo Matthews and Dinesh Chandimal scored centuries for the hosts and they were in a strong position by the second day of the game.

