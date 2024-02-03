IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India Lead by 171 Runs, Jasprit Bumrah Claims His Third Six-For

Visakhapatnam: India started the day on 336 for six with Yashasvi Jaiswal aiming for a double ton.

Live Updates from Day Two:

Over 5 (28/0)

Captain Rohit Sharma and his partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed a scintillating double century in the first innings have not just played out but scored 28 runs in the last five overs of the day. Rohit amassed 13 runs in as many balls while Jaiswal slammed 15 runs off 17 balls. Anderson (2 overs), Shoaib Bashir (2 overs) and Rehan Ahmed (1 over) roll their arm over, looking for a wicket before the end of the second day of the second Test.

END OF ENGLAND INNINGS:

Over 55 (253)

Bumrah finish things off as India bundle out England for just 253 runs. Bumrah ends with his third six-for. Anderson, found himself plumb in front of the stumps when a straight delivery from Bumrah struck his right pad. India take 143-run lead going into the second innings. Apart from Bumrah, Kuldeep took three crucial wickets including Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes and Rehan Ahmed on his comeback into the Test lineup while Axar Patel picked a wicket of set batter Zak Crawley who got dismissed on 76. With half -hour left in the match, Indian opener will come into bat in a while.

Bumrah-Gill duo does the work for the third time. Hartley goes this time. It was just straight and fast onto the stumps and Hartley went for a big shot with a huge swing, but ended up giving a regulation catch in the first slip. He made 21 off 24 balls. And India are just one wicket away from batting for the second time in a day. England are still trailing by 157 runs here at VDCA stadium.

Bumrah goes Boom Boom! He just knocks Stokes over with a beauty and claims his 150th Test wicket in a style. On a pitch which was suited for spinners and was expected to be a friend of batters for the first two days, Bumrah has left everyone in a awe with his exceptional skills of bowling reverse swing deliveries. England are in deep trouble here while India eyeing 150+ run lead with a lot of time remaining in a match.

Bowling changes from both the ends now. Ashwin continues to be expensive as Stokes is smashing him every bad bowled four a boundary. England skipper is also only three runs away from his another test half-century. The Hartley-Stokes partnership has also nearing fifty run mark as they have stitched 47 runs off last 40 balls.

Indian Team is sensing a opportunity of taking 150+ run lead here in the first innings, but the only man who can avoid this is England's skipper Ben Stokes, who have shown some glimpses of him form with few outstanding shots out in the middle. England are still trailing by 191 runs and would look to drag the lead down to as less runs as possible.

Kuldeep Yadav continues to shows his magic and Gill grabs a stunner at short mid-wicket. Rehan Ahmed takes long walk back to pavilion, scoring only six runs of 15 balls. In the last 10 overs, India have taken three wickets for just 31 runs. England are now seven down. After extraordinary spell of three overs, Rohit Sharma has given break to Bumrah and bring in the most experienced bowler of the team - R Ashwin into the attack to get rid of Ben Stokes.

Kuldeep Yadav gets his man. It was normal leg spin delivery from a Chinaman which didn't spin enough. But Ben Foakes, who is facing Kuldeep for the first time in his career, misjudged it completely and plays inside of the ball, but it just sneaks pass through the outside of edge of the bat to collide on Stumps. Foakes walks back to the pavilion for six off 10 balls. India on a fire now.

Bumrah strikes again with a beauty. He continues to exploit reverse swing and making batters play the ball. It was nice and juicy delivery on the fuller length delivery on fourth stump, Bairstow goes for a drive on the up and edges it towards the first slip. Shubman Gill made no mistake, India on top of the game at moment. Bumrah gets his third of the match, inching closer to 150 wickets mark in Test cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah has been impressive in his latest spell using reverse swing brilliantly.

An inswinging yorker from Jasprit Bumrah sends Ollie Pope back into the pavilion. A delivery into the blockhole and the batter looked clueless while facing it. England four wickets down now.

Joe Root departs. An important breakthrough from Jasprit Bumrah as he bowled a delivery outside off and the England's ace batter nicks it in the slips. Gill grabs the easy catch and England loses an important wicket.

Axar Patel gets rid of Zak Crawley. A much needed breakthrough for the Indian team as the left-arm spinner takes a key scalp. Axar bowled a loopy delivery outside and the batter toe-ended his big slog. The ball flew towards backward point and Shreyas Iyer takes a diving catch while running backwards to dismiss him.

Crawley is now playing the spinners with ease and is piercing gaps every now and then. England are dominating the proceedings now with both the batters well settled on the crease.

Zak Crawley has completed his fifty in just 52 balls and England are sticking to their bazball approach here. A flying start from the England openers and the way visitors are going, they might have an upper hand soon in the game.

Kuldeep Yadav provides India a breakthrough on the second ball of the over. Ben Duckett pushes forward to defend and the ball takes outside edge of his bat. The batter is caught at silly point as Patidar grabs the catch with his sharp reflexes.

It is a finely balanced game so far with the hosts putting a decent total on the scoreboard first and the visitors have responded to the task by adopting 'Bazball' at the start of the innings.

England have embarked on their first innings on a high. The bazball style of cricket can be seen early from both the English openers, with Ben Duckett playing at a strike rate of around 200.

End of India's first innings, IND- 396 All Out