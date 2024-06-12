Indian Air Force Constructing Second Runway at Ladakh's Strategic Airbase (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid a surge in militancy-related incidents in Jammu division and concerns over 'unprovoked tensions' with China in Ladakh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun constructing a second runway at the strategic Leh airbase in Ladakh, ETV Bharat has learnt. This addition aims to accommodate increasing military and civilian air traffic and ensure uninterrupted operations during hostilities along the border.

A defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed, "Work on the second runway has already started at the airbase."

The number of military and civilian flights at Leh has surged in recent years, but the limited operational window for aircraft, due to rarified air and climatic conditions, restricts flights to morning hours, according to the officer.

Previously, civilian flights were infrequent, and military operations primarily involved transport aircraft and helicopters. However, due to the prevailing situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), operations of fighter aircraft and helicopters have significantly increased. Various fighter aircraft, including the Rafale, MiG-29, Su-30, and Apache helicopters, now regularly operate from Leh on a rotational basis.

The official noted that air traffic to and from Leh is expected to rise further, highlighting the need for an additional runway to ensure continuous operations. "There was also an incident last year when a stranded C-17 blocked the runway for two days. Such a situation could be disastrous during any volatile situation along the LAC as it would hold up combat and logistical missions. It will also help during unprovoked tensions with the neighbours," the official added.

According to officials, the Leh airbase is crucial for maintaining India's military posture along the LAC and in Siachen. Heavy lifters like the C-17, IL-76, and Chinook, along with smaller aircraft such as the AN-32, maintain a constant air bridge to the 10,000-foot-high base, ferrying troops, supplies, weapons, and equipment. This is particularly significant in winter when the road link to the region is cut off by snow. Additional airfields, such as those at Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO), Fukche, and the recently upgraded Nyoma airstrip, support these operations.

The official also asserted, "Ladakh will be the first high-altitude airbase of the IAF to have twin runways. Interestingly, several Chinese air bases in Tibet have multiple runways. Hotan, a dual civil-military airport in northwest China, has two paved runways. Shigaste and Changdu Bangda in the eastern theater possess similar capabilities. China has been upgrading its air bases in Tibet, with satellite imagery revealing new facilities and infrastructure. Why should we stay behind when we too can upgrade?"

Meanwhile, according to the official, the IAF has increased patrolling of sensitive areas along the LAC and Line of Control (LOC) in response to the surge in militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.