Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath: Mega Family Cheers for Janasenani, Renu Desai Says Waited 5 Years for This Moment

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan took the oath as Andhra Pradesh minister on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in his career. The momentous occasion saw the presence of several celebrities from the South Indian film industry, who travelled to Andhra Pradesh to lend their support and celebrate with the newly sworn-in leader. The mega family including Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej Konidela, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, Renu Desai, Niharika Konidela, and Sushmita Konidela took to social media to express their happiness on Pawan Kalyan's special day.

Taking to X, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Sworn in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time @ncbn. To Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Best wishes to Deputy CM @PawanKalyan. Konidala Pawan Kalyan and the rest of the cabinet. I strongly believe that Andhra Pradesh will take advantage of the opportunity to join Aharnisham for all-round development....I hope!!"

Pawan Kalyan Sworn in as Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM (IG Story)

Pawan's nephew Varun Tej Konidela, took to his Instagram Story to share a picture of the Bheemla Nayak actor accompanied by Thaman S's energetic track Hungry Cheetah from They Call Him OG. He also shared another picture featuring Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, capturing a special moment from the ceremony.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela dropped a video on social media showcasing Pawan Kalyan exchanging pleasantries with Chiranjeevi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and later, the trio posed for the cameramen. Sreeja Konidela, Chiranjeevi's youngest daughter, posted the trio's picture on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Heart is full!" She also added clapping and evil eye GIFs to convey her emotions.

Renu Desai, Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife, shared a heartwarming video on social media featuring their children, Akira and Aadya, all dressed up and ready to attend the swearing-in ceremony. She wrote a touching message, saying, "I am known for styling their father for films but this is personal true joy for me selecting the clothes for my children for their Nanas function."

After Pawan took oath, Renu shared another post wherein she talked about waiting for the moment for 5 years. She wrote, "The words we all waited to hear for 5yrs (followed by clap and heart emojis)."

Earlier in the day, Pawan Kalyan's niece Niharika Konidela posted a picture on her Instagram Story, along with Sreeja, Sushmita Konidela, and Sai Durgha Tej, as they made their way to the ceremony. She captioned the picture, "En route to witness our Janasena's swearing ceremony!" Sushmita Konidela later reshared Niharika's Story.

The ceremony was attended by a host of distinguished guests, including PM Narendra Modi, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Sai Durgha Tej, Niharika Konidela, and Akira Nandan among others. The Konidela family, including Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha, his brother Nagababu, and other family members, traveled to the location by bus, demonstrating their solidarity with Pawan Kalyan. Megastar Rajinikanth also graced his presence at the event.