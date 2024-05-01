T20 WC 2024: Mitchell Marsh to Captain Australia; Steve Smith, Fraser-McGurk Snubbed

Published : May 1, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

Australia announced their 15-player group on Wednesday for next month's ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Mitchell Marsh will lead the star-studded team of Aussies.

Sydney (Australia): A star-studded Australian team will be captained by Mitchell Marsh for the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be played in the US and the Caribbean.

Cricket Australia announced the squad through its official X, formerly known as Twitter handle, on Wednesday. The Australian selectors have given the baton of the team to Mitchell Marsh, who will captaining his side in the shortest format of the game for the first time.

Veteran batter Steve Smith, young gun Jake Fraser-McGurk, experienced seamer Jason Behrendorff and all-rounder Matt Short have not been included in the squad for the four-week tournament.

ODI and Test skipper Pat Cummins will be spearheading the pace attack which also includes veteran left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc. The selectors also have shown faith in swashbuckling opener and seasoned campaigner David Warner.

Australia could be opening with Warner and Travis Head, who is in scintillating form in the ongoing Indian Premier League and is taking bowlers to task.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green have been included in the squad. Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is also named in the squad and the spin department will be headed by senior pro Adam Zampa.

Australian Squad: Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

