Shreyas Iyer Named in Mumbai Squad for Ranji Trophy Semifinal against Tamil Nadu

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A fit-again middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday was named in Mumbai's 16-member squad for the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Tamil Nadu starting on Saturday, March 2.

Mumbai's Senior Selection Committee consisting of chairman Raju Kulkarni, Sanjay Patil, Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray and Kiran Powar picked the squad for the semi-final, which will be played at Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Bandra Kurla Complex Ground from March 2. The squad was announced by MCA on its website.

Mumbai made the semifinals after their quarterfinal clash against Baroda ended in a draw at the MCA Bandra Kurla Complex Ground. The 41-time champions made it to the final four on the basis of first-innings lead.

According to sources, Shreyas informed the MCA that he was fit and available for selection. Shreyas lacked big runs and was struggling with a back-related issue. The 29-year-old was not named in India's squad for the last three Tests against England.

Iyer, subsequently, also missed Mumbai's quarterfinal match along with all-rounder Shivam Dube. The timing of Iyer pulling out of the key Ranji clash coincided with BCCI secretary Jay Shah announcing that a directive would be issued to players to compulsorily play domestic matches. Dube is on the mend having suffered a side strain issue.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal, Musheer Khan, Prasad Pawar (Wicket-keeper), Hardik Tamore (Wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Aditya Dhumal, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias and Dhawal Kulkarni.