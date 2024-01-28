Huge: Pant is Best After King Kohli, Says Ganguly

Kolkata: When it comes to not mincing of words, the Prince of Calcutta is unparalleled. Call him diplomatic who chooses his words carefully, but quiz him on anything related to the 22 yards, he would open up.

Now here comes his latest - according to Sourav Ganguly, injured wicket-keeper-batter Rishabh Pant is the best thing to have happened to Indian batting after none other than Virat Kohli. Mind you Pant as per Dada's opinion beats the likes of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and others.

Speaking to the media after the release of his biography by Argha Banerjee, the former Indian cricket captain said, "Let Pant gain back his fitness, he will be an asset. He is the biggest after Virat Kohli," the former southpaw added.

Elaborating on his view, he said, "Virat Kohli did not become the best in a day. Rishabh also has that ability. Right now he is going through a tough phase, but once he is back, he will perform well."

Pant incidentally is set to lead the Delhi Capitals side of which Ganguly is Director of Cricket.

Talking of the criticism Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer face, Ganguly says they have to come good in Test cricket as well. "Shreyas will have to prove his mettle outside India too," he added.