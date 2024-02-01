Loading...

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Playoffs and Final to Be Held in Hyderabad

The Pro Kabaddi League organisers have announced schedule for playoffs and the finale of 10th edition of the tournament. The games are going to be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium (G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium) in Hyderabad from February 26 to March 1.

Hyderabad: Mashal Sports, the organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), have announced that the PKL Season 10 playoffs and the final will be held at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium (G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium) in Hyderabad from February 26 to March 1.

"The top two sides in the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals directly, meanwhile, teams from third to sixth place will enter face off in the Eliminator to be played February 26," a media statement issued on Thursday stated.

"The team which finishes at the third place will take on the side which finishes at the sixth place in Eliminator 1. And the side which finishes at the fourth place will take on the side which finishes at the fifth place in Eliminator 2," it added.

The winner of Eliminator 1 will be up against the table toppers in the Semi-Final 1 and the winner of Eliminator 2 will take on the second-placed side in Semi-Final 2 on 28th February 2024. Thereafter, the grand finale will be held on 1st March 2024, it added.

Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) said, “The league stage of PKL Season 10 has demonstrated outstanding facets of our league such as quality of competition as well as fan and viewer engagement. Now, we are absolutely sure that the huge Kabaddi loving community of Hyderabad will provide a passionate and rocking setting for the Season 10 Playoffs and Finale.”

Under the aegis and sanction from the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), Mashal Sports and Disney Star have built PKL into one of India's most successful sports leagues.

The competition consists of the largest number of matches among all sports leagues in India. The Pro Kabaddi League has transformed the image of India’s indigenous sport of Kabaddi and its athletes nationally and globally.

