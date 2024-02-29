PKL 10 Final: A New Champion on Cards as Puneri Paltan Take on Haryana Steelers

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the grand finale as Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers lock horns in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 Final at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex here on March 1.

The Puneri Paltan will have their full contingent of players when they take the mat for a second straight final. It will be another chance to win their first PKL trophy. Along with the strong performance of their skipper Aslam Inamdar, the whole team has contributed to their success in Season 10.

They have proven their credentials as worthy finalists after topping the league table with record points. A lot of the credit also goes to their defensive stalwart Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh as well as their supporting raiders Mohit Goyat and Pankaj Mohite.

After their win over Patna Pirates in the semi-final, Inamdar praised his whole team for their efforts saying, “A captain is as good as his team."

"The whole team has been doing well so I am happy with my performance as well. My confidence is also high because of the way we have been raiding and defending the whole season, especially in the semi-final," Inamdar was quoted as saying in a media statement.

With a tough challenge against the Haryana Steelers, Aslam is sure that his team is prepared. "All the players, including me, are taking the responsibility of remaining fit so that we can win the trophy. We are prepared for the challenge ahead, both mentally and physically. We will certainly try to win the trophy,” he said.

Meanwhile, having impressed all with their performances this season, the Haryana Steelers are well-deserved finalists. Led by skipper Jaideep Dahiya and coached by Manpreet Singh, Haryana Steelers have a young Kabaddi players who have worked hard to earn their spot in the summit clash.

"Puneri Paltan are very tough opponents. Yes, we beat them in the league stage, but they have beaten us too. It's going to be a very exciting final. Both Mohit and Aslam are very good players, helping their team to the top of the league table. But we are no less; we are a young team who will fight to win the trophy,” Jaideep said.

The final will see a new winner lift the PKL trophy as Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers prepare to battle for ultimate glory.