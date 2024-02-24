Battle For the PKL Trophy as Season 10 Playoffs Kick Off on Monday

Hyderabad: The top six teams in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) are all set to battle it out in the PKL playoffs to be held at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex here from February 26.

Third-placed Dabang Delhi K.C. will take on the sixth-placed Patna Pirates in Eliminator 1, meanwhile, the fourth-placed Gujarat Giants will face off against fifth-placed Haryana Steelers in Eliminator 2.

All four teams will be playing for a place in the Semi-Finals, which will be held on February 28. The table-toppers Puneri Paltan and second-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers have already confirmed their places in the Semi-Finals. The Pune side will be up against the winner of Eliminator 1, while the defending champions will take the winner of Eliminator 2 in the last four stages. The summit clash will be held on March 1.

Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said in a media statement, "Completing 10 seasons of PKL will be a great achievement, but we are already looking to make the league even bigger by incorporating the emerging technologies and modes of consumption of the sport."

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan skipper expressed optimism that his side would win the coveted Trophy.

We've come into the playoffs with a lot of confidence. After having topped the league, the only way to end this campaign is by giving the fans the PKL trophy. We gave our 100 per cent in the league stage and we hope to continue to do so in the playoffs as well," added Aslam.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' Captain Sunil Kumar is confident that his team will defend their title and win their overall third title

"Any team in the semi-final will present us with a tough opportunity to reach the final. But at the same time, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will not back down. We will also give our 100 per cent to defend our title and win our third trophy," said Sunil.

Schedule: Eliminator 1 - Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates - 8 pm

Eliminator 2 - Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers - 9 pm