Pakistan Cricket Board Restores Haris Rauf's Central Contract after Written Apology

Pakistan Cricket Board has restored the right-arm pacer Haris Rauf's central contract after the right-arm pacer accepted his mistake in a written note on Sunday. The PCB had revoked his central contract for opting out of the three-match Test series against Australia down under in December last year.

The board had taken serious note of his decision and terminated his central contract after Pakistan's tour to New Zealand just before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in early February.

The decision was made on disciplinary grounds after the 30-year-old made himself available for the Test tour of Australia citing a heavy workload and his Big Bash contract. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said there seems to be a misunderstanding.

"After receiving his written reply the board has decided to restore his central contract," Naqvi said at a press conference here. Naqvi further said that Haris in his reply had said that he was always committed to playing for Pakistan and his viewpoint was misunderstood but he accepted his mistake.

"So we have decided to restore his central contract. We are also worried about Haris Rauf's fitness because he was injured during the PSL and we need to take proper care of him," Naqvi said.

Earlier, the PCB said its management provided the 30-year-old a chance for a personal hearing in compliance with the principles of natural justice on January 30 and his response was found unsatisfactory.

"Refusal to be part of Pakistan's Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract," the Board had said.

