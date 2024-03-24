Pakistan Cricket Board Restores Haris Rauf's Central Contract after Written Apology

Lahore (Pakistan): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday restored pace spearhead Haris Rauf's central contract after the right-arm speedster "admitted his mistake" in a written note.

The PCB had revoked the central contract of Rauf for opting out of the Test series against Australia in Australia in December last year to feature in Australia's T20 franchise league Big Bash League (BBL) season 18.

The board had taken serious note of his decision and terminated his central contract after Pakistan's tour to New Zealand just before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in early February.

The decision was made on disciplinary grounds after the 30-year-old made himself available for the Test tour of Australia citing a heavy workload and his Big Bash contract. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said there seems to be a misunderstanding.

"After receiving his written reply the board has decided to restore his central contract," Naqvi said at a press conference here. Naqvi further said that Haris in his reply had said that he was always committed to playing for Pakistan and his viewpoint was misunderstood but he accepted his mistake.

"So we have decided to restore his central contract. We are also worried about Haris Rauf's fitness because he was injured during the PSL and we need to take proper care of him," Naqvi said.

Earlier, the PCB said its management provided the 30-year-old a chance for a personal hearing in compliance with the principles of natural justice on January 30 and his response was found unsatisfactory.

"Refusal to be part of Pakistan's Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract," the Board had said.